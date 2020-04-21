How Uganda’s history of epidemics has prepared it for COVID-19

Judy Woodruff:

Poor health care infrastructure in some African nations is leading to dire warnings from the U.N. about the toll that COVID-19 could take throughout the continent.

But the East African nation of Uganda has only 58 confirmed cases so far. Experts say its experience with previous viral outbreaks, like the Ebola and Marburg viruses, mean it was already prepared to deal with COVID-19.

Special correspondent Michael Baleke reports from the capital, Kampala.