How videos of police brutality traumatize many Americans

Riana Elyse Anderson:

Yes.

One of the things that I'm mindful of here is that there was a lot of warning that this was coming. And so for a number of clinicians who I know, including myself, we chose not to watch it. So, we took that warning as a sign that we would not engage with this video.

It's not going to teach us anything new. It's not going to bring back our brother. So why watch it? That's the first thing that I'm mindful of. But if you did choose to watch it, or if it wasn't something that you knew was coming on, there are three quick things that I think you can do with those feelings.

The first is to talk it out. Can you process it with something — someone that you care about? Can you walk it out? So can you do behavioral change? We saw a number of protests happening this weekend. So can you put your feet on the ground to actually do something about this?

And the final thing is to think about the chalking process or things that are a bit more in policy, in writing. So can we actually talk to these police agencies? Can we do things locally and even nationally that it might impact the way that policing changes so that we don't have to see these videos again?