How voters are being ‘duped’ by Trump’s election challenges

Judy Woodruff:

A lawsuit filed two days ago by the Texas attorney general asks the Supreme Court to delay certification of election results in four states, Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania, all where president-elect Joe Biden won last month.

President Trump and 17 states, all with Republican attorneys general, have signed onto the case, which experts say has little chance of being heard by the justices.

The lieutenant governor of Georgia, Geoff Duncan, who is a member of the Republican Party, joins me now from Atlanta.

Mr. Duncan, thank you very much for joining us.

Despite what the critics are saying, is it possible that there's merit in this lawsuit and that the justices will take it up?