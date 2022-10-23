How women have influenced HBO’s ‘House of the Dragon’

HBO's "House of the Dragon" — a prequel to the popular "Game of Thrones" series — is a massive hit, averaging nearly 30 million viewers per episode. Gender, power and sexism are among the show's central themes, and women play key roles both on-screen and behind the camera. Insider entertainment reporter Kim Renfro joins Geoff Bennett to discuss how the new series differs from its predecessor.

