Humanitarian crisis worsens as fighting in Myanmar’s civil war ramps up

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
John Yang
John Yang
Andrew Corkery
Andrew Corkery
Leave your feedback
The United Nations estimates that nearly 18 million people need humanitarian aid as a result of the civil war in Myanmar, now entering its third year. Aye Min Thant, Burmese-American journalist, and Jonathan Head, the BBC’s southeast Asia correspondent, join John Yang to discuss what’s happening.
Watch the Full Episode
John Yang is the anchor of PBS News Weekend and a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.
Andrew Corkery is a national affairs producer at PBS News Weekend.
Support Provided By:
Learn more