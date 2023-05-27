Humanitarian crisis worsens as fighting in Myanmar’s civil war ramps up

The United Nations estimates that nearly 18 million people need humanitarian aid as a result of the civil war in Myanmar, now entering its third year. Aye Min Thant, Burmese-American journalist, and Jonathan Head, the BBC’s southeast Asia correspondent, join John Yang to discuss what’s happening.

John Yang is the anchor of PBS News Weekend and a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour.

