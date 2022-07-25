Myanmar’s junta executes pro-democracy activists

Lindsey Hilsum:

Nonetheless, a few brave protesters came out onto the streets of Yangon today with banners saying, "We will never be frightened" and filmed themselves, so the world can see, even the prospect of execution will not cow them.

Last February, after democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi won a landslide election victory, the military staged a coup. She's now in prison. After soldiers suppressed widespread protests, many activists fled into exile and others into the bush.

Now peaceful resistance has turned to armed rebellion. They call themselves the People's Defense Forces. Footage that's never been seen before shows a graduation ceremony for new fighters in Central Myanmar. An army helicopter launches an airstrike, and both the recruits and the camera crew have to take cover.

The military has also launched aerial and ground attacks on villages. There are widespread reports of the wounding and killing of civilians by Myanmar soldiers. This is a cruel and rarely seen civil war.

Today's executions are a sign of how much more cruel it's set to become.