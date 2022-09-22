Hurricane exposes fragility of Puerto Rico’s energy grid despite large-scale investments

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
William Brangham
William Brangham
Cai Pigliucci
Cai Pigliucci
Leave your feedback
Days after Hurricane Fiona swept across Puerto Rico, people there are still dealing with intense heat, a water shortage and a difficult history that has left the territory short on power and crucial needs. Yarimar Bonilla, the director of the Center for Puerto Rican Studies at Hunter College in New York, joined William Brangham to discuss the recovery.
William Brangham is a correspondent and producer for PBS NewsHour in Washington, D.C. He joined the flagship PBS program in 2015, after spending two years with PBS NewsHour Weekend in New York City.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Additional Support Provided By: