Hurricane Ian grows stronger as it nears landfall on Florida’s Gulf Coast

Hurricane Ian is bulking up again and bearing down on Florida’s west coast. It could bring 130 mph winds, 18 inches of rain and a 12-foot storm surge. Acting National Director of the National Hurricane Center Jamie Rhome joined Judy Woodruff to talk about the storm's projected path and the risks ahead.

