Tampa mayor on evacuations, storm preparations ahead of Hurricane Ian

William Brangham:

As we have been reporting, major evacuations are continuing this evening. And officials are warning about a significant storm surge that could hit Tampa and Southwest Florida very hard.

Jane Castor is the mayor of Tampa. And she joins me now from the emergency operations center in that city.

Mayor Castor, thank you so much for being here up.

Could you just give us a sense of how preparations are going right now?

Jane Castor (D), Mayor of Tampa, Florida: Well, actually we are finished with our preparations.

We have been in that for quite some time. But we have called for a mandatory evacuation in Zone A. For those who aren't familiar with Tampa, we have over 120 miles of coastline just in our city. So, Zone A is really those individuals that are in close proximity to the water. So we have we have evacuated individuals in that zone. And we have given over 50,000 sandbags out.

We have prepared as much as we possibly can here in the city of Tampa. Our residents are heeding the warnings, and they are leaving for higher ground. And we have told them, you don't have to leave the state. We just need you to get up to higher ground out of the storm surge, which, at this point, is still anticipated to be anywhere between 10 and 15 feet, which is simply catastrophic.