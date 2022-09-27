Many Puerto Rico residents still without power more than a week after Hurricane Fiona

Laura Barrón-López
By —

Laura Barrón-López

By —

Frank Carlson

By —

Karina Cuevas

Audio

More than a week after Hurricane Fiona hit, Puerto Rico’s electric utility says two-thirds of its customers’ power has now been restored. But for the hundreds of thousands still in the dark, patience is wearing thin. Laura Barrón-López reports.

Listen to this Segment

Laura Barrón-López
By —

Laura Barrón-López

Laura Barrón-López is the White House Correspondent for the PBS NewsHour, where she covers the Biden administration for the nightly news broadcast. She is also a CNN political analyst.

By —

Frank Carlson

Frank Carlson is a general assignment producer at the PBS NewsHour, where he's been making video since 2010. @frankncarlson

@frankncarlson
By —

Karina Cuevas

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: