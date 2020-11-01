Ignoring science doesn’t solve the problem, says climate scientist

Drew Shindell:

Unfortunately, I would say we are doing very poorly and that we have been warming, warning the world for decades now that it's time to take action. And we've now waited so long that we're already seeing the effects of the hurricanes, the wildfires, the droughts and in our country. And so we are in a state where we have waited past the time when we could have avoided most of the impacts, which doesn't mean that we we don't still get a lot of benefit by taking action. But we have waited too long.

The only positive side to that is that the prices have come down so much that, for example, in the U.S. we've had no real federal policy and yet our carbon emissions are going down simply because costs favor renewables.

So in that sense, we're in a good spot that we have the technology for electric vehicles that go long distances, Wwe have cheaper ways to generate power. We know what to do now and the economics in our favor. But we're starting from way behind.