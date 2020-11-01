Jeff Greenfield on what you should watch out for on Election Day

Jeff Greenfield:

Well, let's look at where we were four years ago when Trump's very narrow victories in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan—under one percent each—gave him his Electoral College majority. For a while, those were the three states that people were looking at most closely. But as it turns out, there are any number of states, at least seven all over the country, where Biden is either narrowly ahead or tied effectively, and these are some states that Trump won very handily, any one of which could be really devastating to, to Trump's hopes for victory.

If you're looking for early clues, though, I would look in at Indiana, because it's the first state to report. And while Trump is going to carry it, it was his enormous margin the last time that was a hint that the pollsters had missed the rural white conservative vote that actually propelled Trump to victory in key states. So if Trump is winning by really narrow margins in Indiana, that would be bad news for him as the night rolls on.

The other state, obviously, to look at is Florida with 29 electoral votes. It reports usually early, but it's always been close: less than one percent or so the last three elections. So if there's a decisive win in Florida, that's going to set the tone for the rest of the night.