In PA, will unrest over BLM translate to votes?

Hari Sreenivasan:

We began our "Roads to Election 2020" series back in September from the battleground state of Pennsylvania. Since then, the Keystone State has found itself at the center of a mail-in ballot deadline dispute and is facing growing unrest after the fatal police shooting of a Black man, Walter Wallace Jr., in Philadelphia last week.

The incident has once again put a spotlight on Civil Rights, which has galvanized a movement. Whether or not that movement will translate to the polls remains to be seen. But as NewsHour Weekend's Christopher Booker reports, in Philadelphia there is a renewed push to not let despair over the latest incident discourage voter turnout.

This report is part of our ongoing series: "Chasing the Dream: Poverty, Opportunity and Justice in America."