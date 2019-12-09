In Broadway musical, Alanis Morissette’s ‘Jagged Little Pill’ becomes modern-day metaphor

Judy Woodruff:

"Jagged Little Pill," Alanis Morissette's Grammy Award-winning album released in 1995, became the angry and raw soundtrack of a generation.

Today, it is the basis of a musical that has just opened on Broadway.

Special correspondent Jared Bowen of WGBH caught up with the show as it made its pre-Broadway run in Boston.

The story is part of our ongoing arts and culture series, Canvas.