What Broadway legend Harold Prince meant to American theater

Finally tonight: A Broadway great has died.

Director and producer Harold Prince won an astonishing 21 Tony Awards with shows that became household names and whose popularity endures even now.

This is part of our ongoing arts and culture series, Canvas.

Harold "Hal" Prince was full of surprises and created memorable works still being performed many years after their debuts.

He started first as a producer of shows such as "The Pajama Game," "Damn Yankees," "West Side Story," "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum," and "Fiddler on the Roof."

Talking to the "NewsHour" in 1986, he had this to say about his career: