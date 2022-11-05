In California’s redrawn 47th district, the House race is a toss-up

Geoff Bennett
By —

Geoff Bennett

Lorna Baldwin
By —

Lorna Baldwin

Sam Weber
By —

Sam Weber

Audio

If Republicans want to gain control of the House of Representatives, a district like California’s 47th is one they’ll need to flip. Pollsters consider the race there a toss-up as Democratic incumbent Rep. Katie Porter runs for re-election in a vastly redrawn district against Republican Scott Baugh. Geoff Bennett reports from California and speaks with both candidates.

Listen to this Segment

Geoff Bennett
By —

Geoff Bennett

Geoff Bennett is the chief Washington correspondent for PBS NewsHour and anchor of PBS News Weekend.

@GeoffRBennett
Lorna Baldwin
By —

Lorna Baldwin

Lorna Baldwin is an Emmy and Peabody award winning producer at the PBS NewsHour. In her two decades at the NewsHour, Baldwin has crisscrossed the US reporting on issues ranging from the water crisis in Flint, Michigan to tsunami preparedness in the Pacific Northwest to the politics of poverty on the campaign trail in North Carolina. Farther afield, Baldwin reported on the problem of sea turtle nest poaching in Costa Rica, the distinctive architecture of Rotterdam, the Netherlands and world renowned landscape artist, Piet Oudolf.

@lornabaldwin
Sam Weber
By —

Sam Weber

Sam Weber has covered everything from living on minimum wage to consumer finance as a shooter/producer for PBS NewsHour Weekend. Prior joining NH Weekend, he previously worked for Need to Know on PBS and in public radio. He’s an avid cyclist and Chicago Bulls fan.

@samkweber

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: