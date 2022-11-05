Trump inches toward reelection bid while still facing legal jeopardy

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
Donald Trump appears to be inching closer to announcing a reelection bid. People close to him say the announcement could come as early as this month, after the midterm elections. Meanwhile, the former president is facing legal exposure on multiple fronts. Investigative journalist Andrea Bernstein joins Geoff Bennett to discuss.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Support PBS NewsHour:
Additional Support Provided By: