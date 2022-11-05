News Wrap: North and South Korea tensions remain high amid military drills

In our news wrap Saturday, Biden, Trump and Obama descended on Pennsylvania in a final midterms push, North Korea fired more missiles into the sea as the U.S. and South Korea conducted air combat exercises, Ukraine is seeing daily blackouts amid Russian strikes on energy infrastructure, deadly tornadoes tore through Oklahoma and Texas, and the Powerball jackpot has grown to a record $1.6 billion.

