November 5, 2022PBS News Weekend full episode

Saturday on the NewsHour...

Saturday on PBS News Weekend, we go inside the fight for a House seat in California that Republicans likely need to flip in order to take control of Congress. Then, we look at the legal jeopardy facing Donald Trump as he inches closer to announcing a reelection bid. Plus, how voters deciding whether to expand Medicaid in South Dakota could affect the health of the state's most vulnerable.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: