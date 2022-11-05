Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Saturday on PBS News Weekend, we go inside the fight for a House seat in California that Republicans likely need to flip in order to take control of Congress. Then, we look at the legal jeopardy facing Donald Trump as he inches closer to announcing a reelection bid. Plus, how voters deciding whether to expand Medicaid in South Dakota could affect the health of the state's most vulnerable.
