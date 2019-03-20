In Curtis Flowers case, race could be a matter of life or death

Madeleine Baran:

You can strike them for almost any reason at all.

You cannot strike them, however, because of their race. That's against the 14th Amendment. And so that's what Curtis' lawyers were at the court today trying to say, that is exactly what happened in this case.

And what they have said, not just, look, this is what happened in Curtis' latest trial, but they pointed out the fact that the court has actually caught the same district attorney twice before in the Flowers trials violating the Constitution in this exact same way. It happened in Curtis' second trial, and it happened in his third trial.

So they're saying, look, if you're trying to determine whether this prosecutor is credible, you should consider his record.

The state, on the other hand, says, Doug Evans has valid reasons for striking these African-Americans from this jury and this trial.