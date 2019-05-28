Europe at a crossroads as European Parliament elections reveal polarization

Heather Conley:

Well, the European unity that was once held by these two traditional parties, the center-right and the center-left, that order is ending.

So there is some new organic forces coming into play. Certainly, the far right is here to stay. They earned 25 percent of the vote. But there is a new exciting force that is coming to the forefront, the liberals, the centrists, the Green Party.

And so there is a regeneration. But what this means right now is that there is total fragmentation, that really no one party can hold a majority. Now it will take two, three, even four parties to put forward a majority.

And European leaders don't know how to do that type of complexity at the European level. So, we are in some unchartered territory. It's exciting, but probably not the excitement that those 28 European leaders thought they would have.