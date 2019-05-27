Join us on a journey to Antarctica

By —

Associated Press

What happened in the European Parliament elections, country by country

World

BRUSSELS — Here’s a brief look at the results of the European elections, country by country, arranged according to the number of seats they hold in the European Parliament:

GERMANY: Chancellor Angela Merkel’s middle-of-the-road governing coalition lost significant ground, while the Greens surged and the far right made modest gains.

FRANCE: The far right handed a humbling defeat to pro-EU President Emmanuel Macron.

UNITED KINGDOM: Britain’s two long-dominant parties took a hammering while a new anti-EU party won the biggest share and smaller pro-Europe parties surged.

ITALY: Interior Minister Matteo Salvini’s far-right party won the Italian vote, more than quadrupling its representation.

SPAIN: The governing Socialists won. Three Catalan separatist leaders were elected but will have trouble taking their seats because one is in jail and two are fugitives.

POLAND: The right-wing ruling party emerged as the big winner.

ROMANIA: The main party in the governing national coalition lost ground.

Italian Deputy Prime Minister and leader of far-right League party Matteo Salvini speaks during his European Parliament election night event in Milan, Italy, on May 27, 2019. Photo by REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

THE NETHERLANDS: The center-left pulled off a surprise victory, while Geert Wilders’ right-wing populists lost all four of their seats.

BELGIUM: An extreme right, anti-immigrant party made a massive surge in Dutch-speaking Flanders, while the Greens made fresh inroads in francophone Wallonia and Brussels.

CZECH REPUBLIC: The governing centrists gained ground despite their leader, Prime Minister Andrej Babis, facing fraud charges involving the use of EU funds.

GREECE: The ruling left-wing party fared so poorly that the prime minister called new national elections . The opposition conservatives did best, while the extreme-right Golden Dawn lost support.

HUNGARY: Populist Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s party continued its domination.

PORTUGAL: Participation plummeted to a historic low, and the governing Socialists won comfortably.

SWEDEN: The ruling Social Democrats held onto their majority despite gains by a nationalist party.

AUSTRIA: Chancellor Sebastian Kurz’s center-right party recorded a big win, but he was ousted Monday following the collapse of his scandal-tainted coalition.

BULGARIA: The ruling center-right did best.

Supporters of the New Democracy conservative party watch the first exit polls of the European and local elections, at the party’s main election kiosk in Athens, Greece, on May 26, 2019. Photo by REUTERS/Costas Baltas

DENMARK: A euroskeptic, anti-immigration party slumped, and the pro-EU governing Liberals benefited.

FINLAND: The environmentalist Green League made the biggest gains, while the populist euroskeptics held their ground.

SLOVAKIA: The country with the lowest turnout — 22.7% — delivered victory to a new pro-EU coalition linked to the president-elect.

CROATIA: Governing conservatives won the most votes, while a far-right group finished third.

IRELAND: Ireland is still counting its votes.

LITHUANIA: Former NBA star Sarunas Marciulionis won a seat for the ruling party.

LATVIA: Parties linked to the country’s Russian-speaking minority won nearly half the seats.

SLOVENIA: An anti-immigrant group won with more than a quarter of all votes, but moderate groups from the ruling coalition together got more than a third.

CYPRUS: The ethnically divided island elected a Turkish Cypriot for the first time.

ESTONIA: The center-right opposition won the elections, while anti-immigrant euroskeptics won a seat for the first time.

LUXEMBOURG: The party of outgoing European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker lost one of its three seats.

MALTA: The governing Labor Party won most seats.

A woman casts her vote during Belgian general and regional elections and European Parliament Elections in Sint-Pieters-Leeuw, Belgium on May 26, 2019. Photo by REUTERS/Yves Herman

