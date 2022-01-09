In Mississippi, a long-running guaranteed income program is helping Black mothers

Hari Sreenivasan:

As of 2020, about 30% of families in the U.S. Headed by Black mothers lived in poverty—that's more than two and half times the national rate. In Jackson, Mississippi, a guaranteed income program is trying to help Black mothers lift themselves out of poverty.

Guaranteed income provides people with a stipend–usually between $500 and $1000 a month–with no strings attached. Some praise it as an economic lifeline, others criticize it as an expensive handout.

NewsHour Weekend's Zachary Green, who has been covering guaranteed income programs for the past year, visited Jackson to learn more about the program, which is also the subject of a new documentary that premiered last month called "Inherent Good." This story is part of our ongoing series "Chasing the Dream: Poverty, Opportunity and Justice in America."