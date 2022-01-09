Monthly checks, child tax credits: What will help end poverty?

Natalie Foster:

One thing we know is that cash policies are some of the most efficient and effective ways of helping families when they are struggling. You know, people, almost all Americans experienced a sort of experiment in cash policies through stimulus checks that came to families through expanded unemployment insurance when people lost a job, and through the child tax credit checks, which are basically a guaranteed income for families with children.

Unfortunately, it's all uncertain. People didn't know when the stimulus checks would come, when they would start and stop. And unfortunately, the child tax credit has just sent out its last check in December of 2021 because of congressional gridlock in Washington, D.C.. So we need to move past the uncertainty and make the child tax credit, which is a guaranteed income for families with children, a permanent part of American social policy.