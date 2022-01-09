Kathleen Hanna, the Linda Lindas and a 30-year riot

Kathleen Hanna:

I always think of it like this,,a kid threw spitballs at you in your class and you think, 'Oh this kid is hating on me' that kid just wants to get your attention and it is the same way if you are somebody that speaks out in the public eye. There is going to be people who want to have some kind of relationship with you and if they can't have a positive relationship with you, they will have a negative relationship with you and I would tell them that the spitballs mean people are paying attention and that all of the negative stuff means it's working and if you're not getting those negative comments like, are you really a punk?