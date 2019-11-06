In Missouri, why relying on a public defender can mean you slip through the cracks

Judy Woodruff:

Let's look at a different part of the criminal justice system, one that's the subject of a new podcast we launched today.

It's called "Broken Justice," and it focuses on the enormous gaps and problems with the public defender system in the United States.

Our five-part series zeros in on how this has been playing out for decades in Missouri and what it tells us about justice in America.

Amna Nawaz and producer Frank Carlson reported from Missouri for this series. And they join me now.

Hello to both of you.

Let's talk about it.

So, Amna, how did you get interested in this? What drew you to this particular subject?