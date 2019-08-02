In Ohio, do Republican voters care about Trump’s remarks on race?

Yamiche Alcindor:

In 2016, longtime Republicans, along with a surge of new GOP voters, helped President Trump win the state of Ohio by a solid 8 percent.

But he narrowly won Montgomery County by just 1 percent. The Dayton area has long been considered a microcosm of America. Amid decades of deindustrialization and a growing immigrant population, white residents increasingly fled the city.

Casson lives 15 minutes from downtown Dayton in Kettering, Ohio, which is 91 percent white. She says she's aware of racial divisions in the area. But she doesn't believe that the president is stoking them.

What do you think of the president telling four congresswoman who are all American citizens to go back to their countries?