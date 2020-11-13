In Pakistan, 1 of 20 kids dies before age 5. This group is trying to change that

Judy Woodruff:

A new study from the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control shows that measles cases in 2019 reached their highest number in 23 years. Health officials blame the rise on a significant drop in vaccination rates.

We may soon see other preventable diseases spike too. Childhood immunization rates have dropped sharply during the pandemic.

Special correspondent Fred de Sam Lazaro began reporting today's story early this year, focusing on one group working to improve child health in Pakistan.

It's part of Fred's series Agents For Change. And a warning: Some viewers may find graphic images in this segment unsettling.