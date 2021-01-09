In previously protected Alaskan refuge, auctions begin for drilling

Hari Sreenivasan:

But the sale, taking place just two weeks before the end of the Trump Administration, was not the blockbuster some supporters had hoped for. Only half of the 22 tracts made available received any bids at all, and none of the major energy companies took part. The vast majority of the purchases were by a state-owned economic development group.

In total, the auction raised $14.4 million, half of which goes to the state of Alaska. That's far less than the $1.8 billion that supporters estimated the leases could generate when the Republican-controlled Congress opened the refuge to oil and gas exploration in 2017.