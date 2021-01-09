There’s an ongoing battle of words to describe Jan 6, 2021. Here’s why it matters

Joanne Freeman:

Right. Revolutionaries, people are grabbing at moments in the past out of context and using them to frame what they're doing right. This is supremely American. Our revolutionaries did it. We are just like them. That's what we're doing.

And on the surface, you can happily sort of nod along with that. If you actually look at the reality of what happened during the revolution, what happened now and what these people are doing, no, that's not an easy comparison to make and the problem with that and this is the problem of propaganda.

How do you, how do you disprove that? Right. How do you I can say people who attack the Capitol aren't patriots. That's unpatriotic. How what do I say? If someone says, no, I feel very patriotic, I'm defending government as I see it, that's a hard these words are powerful for a reason because they're hard to refute. They're fuzzy and they have a gut impact and a profound political meaning.

Now that leads to another point, which is, there has to be accountability in a broad way right now, because if there isn't, the message is clearly, well, that was fine, that was OK. And why if you were someone who engaged in that kind of behavior and there's no impact of any kind and there's no consequences, why would you not do that again?