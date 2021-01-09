Twitter, FB have deplatformed Trump. Is it enough?

Joan Donovan:

So there was a moment that everybody knew that everybody knew that there was going to be some kind of event at the capital. What was shocking was Trump's speech where he said, I'm going to be with you. He said, we're going to the Capitol. I don't care how you get there. Those are instructions. And then he said that we're going to have to be strong. And if you think about this in the context of people who are being mobilized based upon a disinformation campaign that was cacophonous, if you were involved in following the day to day flows of information about how the election had been stolen from Trump, these people were mobilized based on disinformation.

And so when he gets them all to the Capitol under the guise of this is going to be a wild protest and then says we're going to the Capitol, that kind of call to action. I was surprised, to be honest with you, because even movement organizers that know the difference between trying to get people to march on the sidewalk and you don't just say, you know, you don't just grab the bullhorn and say, let's take the highway. Right. It doesn't happen in such a flagrant manner usually. And so that coupled with the lack of security at the Capitol, makes me wonder if we're now left open for other kinds of national security breaches. Because, you know, crowds, of course, do overwhelm police. But that should have been expected. And based upon the optics of police show of force around the Black Lives Matter protests, I was just very confused why so many people employed by the Capitol Police weren't ready.