Four years after Maria, a church emerges as a community’s biggest support

Father Jose Rodriguez:

In the aftermath of Maria, there was a big push to get them back to Puerto Rico, but get them back to Puerto Rico for what? These families had never made plans to come to Orlando before, but necessity brought them here and they weren't going to go back. If they were going to rebuild somewhere, they decided to rebuild where life has taken them.

So first, the hurricane and dwindling resources in the community and then the pandemic. Not only were they losing jobs, they were losing cars, central Florida does not have very dependable public transportation. And then many of them started losing those apartments that they worked so hard to get. So it really just reset them, took them back to the beginning.

But our people are resilient and we were very blessed. The Career Source partnered with us to create this program because at least for 50 of them, and we were able to equip them to step back up and not only get a good job, but get jobs that they want because many of them had to take a job that was offered and they took it because they came here to work. But a program like this is allowing people to step up into the jobs that they had in Puerto Rico, the jobs they trained for, the jobs they went to school for.