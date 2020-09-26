In rural Massachusetts, racial injustice persists despite big BLM turnout

Hari Sreenivasan:

The recent Grand Jury decision in the killing of Breonna Taylor focuses attention once again on racial justice. It's an issue being debated not just in cities, but also in smaller rural communities, where Black people are an isolated minority.

This summer, a thousand people showed up for a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Great Barrington, Massachusetts– a town of less than 7000.

But despite the big turnout, Black people in the politically progressive region say they're still struggling with equitable treatment and representation.

NewsHour Weekend's Zachary Green, who grew up in the area, went back to his small town roots to learn more.