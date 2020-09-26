Will Gulf Coast hurricane season impact this year’s vote?

Hari Sreenivasan:

On Wednesday, the climate justice organization 350.0rg will host an online forum called "Stronger Than Storms," where leaders on the frontlines of the climate crisis will share their experiences.

One organization participating in the forum is the Gulf Coast Center for Law and Policy based out of Slidell, Louisiana.

NewsHour Weekend's Ivette Feliciano spoke with the center's founder, climate activist Colette Pichon Gattle, about civic engagement and climate realities in the gulf coast.