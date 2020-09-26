Louisiana Dems are trying to redefine the party in the deep red state

Our ongoing series “Roads to Election 2020” looks at the deep red state of Louisiana where the Democratic party has elected a new leader with the hope of energizing its base and bringing back voters who left the party as it struggled with its identity in the state. Louisiana Public Broadcasting’s Natasha Williams joins Hari Sreenivasan for more.
Read the Full Transcript
-
Hari Sreenivasan:
As we continue our Roads to Election 2020 series looking at politics across America, I recently spoke with Louisiana Public Broadcasting's Natasha Williams about the political climate in that deep red state where the president is popular with rural voters.
-
Natasha Williams:
The Democrats basically have lost a lot of the rural voters because in their estimation, rural voters feel like the Democratic Party has gone too big. They've gone to big city politics and they basically deal with issues that don't pertain to rural voters. So President Trump is seizing on that. He comes here often. He got involved, even interjected himself in the governor's race here. So he's very active here because he has an active base.
-
Hari Sreenivasan:
Tell us a little bit about mail-in voting and what the conversation is in Louisiana about that.
-
Natasha Williams:
Well, a federal judge recently ruled that a summer coronavirus pandemic voting plan had to be used rather than a restrictive one that the Secretary of State had tried to implement. Basically, she stopped just short of saying that this was a political move and we are going to not put people in danger while politics kind of rears its ugly head in mail-in voting as well.
-
Hari Sreenivasan:
And how specific are the rules in Louisiana for mail-in voting? Are there any things that would trip Louisiana voters up?
-
Natasha Williams:
Not that I know of. Basically, at this point, the pandemic-affected voters are allowed to get their mail in ballots sent to them, and they basically have to submit them in a timely fashion. It doesn't appear to be anything that's so restrictive like you have to put two signatures on, it has to be sealed a certain way. I haven't run into anything like that at all.
-
Hari Sreenivasan:
And what are the primary drivers of what's getting people interested and engaged in this election?
-
Natasha Williams:
Louisiana is very concerned about healthcare and jobs. Education is also a big deal here. A lot of folks are really kind of struggling with the pandemic. You know, how do I pay my bills? How do my kids get a good education? How will I maintain and get what I need for my family?
-
Hari Sreenivasan:
And in terms of the pandemic, how is the region preparing for what could be another wave in the winter?
-
Natasha Williams:
Well, in New Orleans in fact, even though we're in phase three, a lot of New Orleans is still closed down. The governor has been very sensitive to the fact that people want to go back to work. We need to open our economy. But also gauging those numbers, watching those numbers. And anywhere you go, you see evidence that the state is trying to indicate to you, we're not out of the woods yet. We need to do what we can to kind of, you know, keep that curve going in the right direction.
-
Hari Sreenivasan:
Natasha Williams from Louisiana Public Broadcasting, joining us from Baton Rouge. Thanks so much.
-
Natasha Williams:
Thank you for having me.
What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.