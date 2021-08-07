In Sudan, a new revolution to keep the spirit of an old revolution alive

Benedict Moran:

To many Sudanese, the former president may be out, but his brutal military is not. Sudan is now led by a fragile alliance. On the one side are the civilian activists who led the revolution. on the other are the former security forces that were part of the ancient regime.

Together, they are reforming the economy, planning democratic elections, and ensuring justice for past crimes.

But the government includes those who are implicated in past crimes, presenting a difficult conflict of interest.

At the height of street protests in 2019, Sudanese security forces opened fire on a Khartoum sit-in, killing more than 100 people. There has been no investigation into their deaths.

Today, their faces are memorialized on the streets of Khartoum. On the third of every month, friends and supporters gather in this square to sing revolutionary songs, read the Koran and remember those who died in Sudan's struggle for democracy. 25-year-old Abdelsalam Kesha was killed that day in 2019.

Amna Buheri is Kesha's mother.