In tentative UAW deal, GM trades cash bonuses for future flexibility

The tentative deal does include a number of wins for the union, for one thing, more money. Most GM workers will get an $11,000 bonus upon ratification.

There are wage increases and lump sum bonuses, and eventually the top hourly pay for permanent workers will go up to $32 an hour.

Another key for the UAW, the new contract includes a quicker path to permanent employment for temporary and part-time workers, who have long earned less money.

But General Motors got some of what it wanted, too. Three of four plants slated to close in Ohio, Maryland and Michigan will not reopen. A fourth assembly plant in Detroit that was slated to close will stay open and will build electric vehicles.

Moreover, the contract doesn't guarantee any additional manufacturing or production will move back to the U.S. from Mexico.

Micki Maynard is a journalist who follows the automotive industry and has written several books on the subject. And she joins me now from Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Micki, welcome back to the "NewsHour."

I checked off a few of the elements in this proposed deal. And we should say it still has not been signed by the rank-and-file workers. So it's still largely there, but not 100 percent.

What stands out to you as the most significant parts of this?