What the U.S. federal government is doing to fight COVID-19

Lisa Desjardins:

Right.

As Yamiche reported, the White House has been pressing along with House Democrats to get that through. And, in fact, I can report now that Leader McConnell has said it will pass through the Senate. It's a question of when, in the next two to three days, as soon as tonight. It's a procedural issue.

McConnell told me he has told Republicans to gag and swallow it. They don't love it.

But I want to review — it's very important. This will be the first direct help for Americans affected by the virus passed by Congress. Let's look at what's in it. This is the Families First Act. This will allow for two weeks of paid sick time for people directly affected by the virus, three months of leave time for those who have to care for a child whose school has been closed.

Now,businesses with fewer than 500 workers only must account for this. Larger businesses do not have to pay for this sick time. That's a problem Democrats have with this, a concession they made.

All of the businesses will have to pay this sick time up front. They will receive the tax credit later. That is also a problem that the lawmakers are hoping to address soon.

One more thing, Judy, I want to go through the timing ahead, because I know it's confusing, over all these bills. First, in the next three days, pass that Families First Act for the people who are sick, basically, getting them some help with their sick time and child care.

Then, the Senate Republicans plan to work on their own on a possible stimulus bill, come up with their idea. Then Republicans say they will get together with the White House and Democrats to negotiate. Democrats say, that's ridiculous. Let's just start the negotiating now.

But Leader McConnell wants his Republicans to have time to come up with their own plan. How long will that take? We don't know.