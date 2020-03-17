Many Americans will be hurt financially by pandemic. Here’s how government could help

Judy Woodruff:

Now the talk of federal aid for an ailing economy.

It came today as Wall Street recouped some of Monday's record losses. The Dow Jones industrial average gained back 1,000 points, to close at 21237. The Nasdaq rose 430 points, and the S&P 500 added 143.

Much of the market's reaction was because of the prospect for a major stimulus package, including the idea of potentially giving Americans as much as $1,000 apiece.

Jason Furman is an economist who worked for the Obama administration after the financial collapse. He's now a professor at Harvard University who advocated for that basic idea.

And he joins me now from Massachusetts via Skype.

Jason Furman, thank you so much for being with us.

First of all, in your view, is the Trump administration identifying correctly what the needs are in this economy right now?