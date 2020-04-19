In Utah, data drives enforcement of stay-at-home directive

Liz Adeola:

For the first time a couple of days ago, I went outside for a walk and it was empty. And this is an area where people love the outdoors. That's a part of the draw of living in Utah is people love to ride bikes, they love to hike and they love to get out there even when it's almost a hundred degrees outside. So to go out there and see the streets just bare and the sidewalks just bare with you know, just maybe less than a handful of people walking around, it's really eerie, but it's telling that people are listening and they are taking this serious in this area.