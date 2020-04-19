Small businesses languish amid aid package debate

Lisa Desjardins:

It is an unusual program in that it's being administered entirely by the Small Business Administration. So it's not the case where they can hand out money to a specific business, not this program in particular for small businesses. But it does look like some states have been able to get more money than others. That could be a result of how good their relationship is with the SBA or how good their lending program is in that state. So it's something we're going to watch carefully. Is a senator able to make a phone call to help out a constituent? we don't know yet. It's something we're going to watch. I think the biggest question right now is the next, for the next week is there are probably 10, maybe 20 million small businesses waiting in line for this money. Don't know if they're going to get it. And the question is, how quickly can they get it? Those who have been approved? Not all of them have seen the money yet. So there are a lot of businesses in limbo on either side of this program. There could be more help coming as soon as a few days from now if Congress acts as quickly as possible. But there will still be a lot of questions.