In Venezuela, protests over aid mount amid humanitarian and political crises

Nadja Drost:

Venezuelans keep adapting their lives to a crisis that only worsens. The line to get on a bus grows longer every day. The number of working buses has plummeted. There's no money to import the parts to keep them running.

Hyperinflation reaching one million percent last year has made food and basic goods completely unaffordable for the average Venezuelan. A hamburger at a food stand costs just over the monthly minimum wage. Most affected by the high food prices are the poor, who have also been the base of support for the late former leader Hugo Chavez, and his successor, Maduro.

But in the traditionally pro-government hillside barrio of La Vega, the graffiti, "Fuera Maduro," "Out With Maduro," signals the shift. At this community kitchen, mothers take turns cooking for the neighborhood's children, using food donated by a member of the opposition.

Residents here aren't used to charity from an opposition with a reputation historically for having little interest in the poor, but Judith Arcia says they're happy to receive the food. The mothers feed 110 children every weekday.