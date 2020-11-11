Double your gift now with our Year-End Match

India's poor find themselves even more desperate amid the pandemic economy

Fred de Sam Lazaro
By —

Fred de Sam Lazaro

India ranks second only to the U.S. in total COVID-19 cases. Although there has been a decline in infections recently, officials worry the onset of winter could bring new surges. Another concern is the economy, the world’s fifth largest, which has yet to show any signs of recovery -- compounding the suffering of millions of the poorest residents. Special correspondent Fred de Sam Lazaro reports.

Fred de Sam Lazaro is director of the Under-Told Stories Project at the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota, a program that combines international journalism and teaching. He has served with the PBS NewsHour since 1985 and is a regular contributor and substitute anchor for PBS' Religion and Ethics Newsweekly.

