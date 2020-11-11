India’s poor find themselves even more desperate amid the pandemic economy

India ranks second only to the U.S. in total COVID-19 cases. Although there has been a decline in infections recently, officials worry the onset of winter could bring new surges. Another concern is the economy, the world’s fifth largest, which has yet to show any signs of recovery -- compounding the suffering of millions of the poorest residents. Special correspondent Fred de Sam Lazaro reports.
Meet the members of president-elect Biden’s coronavirus task force
What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.