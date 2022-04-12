Why corporations are reaping record profits with inflation on the rise

Despite rising inflation, major U.S. corporations are reporting record profits, as companies pass rising supply-chain costs onto consumers. Economics correspondent Paul Solman explores whether concentrated market power is contributing to inflation.

Paul Solman has been a business, economics and occasional art correspondent for the PBS NewsHour since 1985.

