How rising prices are squeezing American who were already on a tight budget

Judy Woodruff:

We're going to get the latest U.S. government report on inflation tomorrow. And, once again, many economists believe the spike in prices is going to be quite high compared with a year ago.

Inflation's bite has been particularly pronounced with some groups of Americans. That includes seniors living on fixed incomes, and millennials who had already lost ground during the financial crisis in the Great Recession.

Economics correspondent Paul Solman reports.