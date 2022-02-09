How rising prices are squeezing American who were already on a tight budget

Many economists believe the spike in prices is going to be quite high compared to a year ago, while inflation's bite has been particularly pronounced on some groups of Americans. That includes seniors living on fixed incomes and millennials who had already lost ground during the financial crisis and Great Recession. Economics correspondent Paul Solman reports.
Judy Woodruff:
We're going to get the latest U.S. government report on inflation tomorrow. And, once again, many economists believe the spike in prices is going to be quite high compared with a year ago.
Inflation's bite has been particularly pronounced with some groups of Americans. That includes seniors living on fixed incomes, and millennials who had already lost ground during the financial crisis in the Great Recession.
Economics correspondent Paul Solman reports.
Hyacinth Yennie, Connecticut:
Oh, prices has gone way out of control.
Paul Solman:
At the South End Senior Center in Hartford, Connecticut, rising prices have seniors like 67-year-old Hyacinth Yennie feeling the burn.
Hyacinth Yennie:
You look at your electrical bill, you look at your gas bill, you look now, especially now, food bill, it's ridiculous.
Mark Demaio Retired Utility Worker,:
I like hamburger.
Paul Solman:
Retired utility worker Mark Demaio.
Mark Demaio:
It's up a dollar a pound, so I cut back.
-
In Kennerdell, Pennsylvania, where backwoods broadband is intermittent…
Hannah Schall, Pennsylvania:
I live in the country, so that happens sometimes.
Paul Solman:
… 34-year-old Hannah Schall says she can't cut back on formula for her 9-month-old. But the price…
Hannah Schall:
It used to be $35. Now we're paying $50. So that's $15 in nine months. That's crazy.
Paul Solman:
And in Greenville, South Carolina, Schall's fellow millennial, nonprofit development manager Amanda Rice, got a rude awakening in December shopping for a used car.
-
Amanda Rice, Nonprofit Development Manager:
So, I didn't realize how expensive it was until I saw the 2021. I was like, hold on, that's around the same price that they're selling the 2015.
Paul Solman:
A car she needed for her side gig as a rideshare driver.
-
To tide myself over to that next paycheck, because of what's happening in our economy right now.
-
What's happening is inflation, in economics, more money bidding up fewer goods and services.
And right now, COVID inflation, the government printing and doling out more money to prevent a pandemic collapse, COVID-clogged supply chains providing fewer goods, workers afraid to catch COVID staying home, providing fewer services.
No surprise prices have shot up. And no surprise that folks who live paycheck to paycheck, especially the old and young, are the hardest-hit.
Antonio Najarro, California:
The cost of living, it has become more difficult to sustain myself.
-
In Riverside, California, Antonio Najarro said his two part-time jobs in retail and for the county were paying less than his pre-pandemic job as a state election worker.
So, you have been blindsided by the increase in prices?
Antonio Najarro:
In hindsight, yes, thinking that I would still be able to get by or manage myself the same way in the past.
-
In that regard, Najarro, age 30, is a typical millennial.
-
They're used to stable prices really for their entire working career.
-
Economist Ali Wolf, herself a millennial.
-
Really, for the past 15 years, they have had roughly 2 percent inflation, and that's what they're used to. So, costs go up a little bit, but their wages go up a little bit, and so their purchasing power has roughly been stable.
And then the pandemic hit, and it really just turned the dynamics upside down.
-
Case in point, 38-year-old Alexandra Upton. She shares an apartment in Santa Fe, bikes to her job as a restaurant server, yet struggles to make ends meet.
-
I'm angry. I'm very angry. But the fact of the matter is, I'm still in this situation, so I just have to make do, get a second job, pare down, eat one meal a day at the restaurant.
-
So, you eat one meal a day on your night shift at the restaurant, and that's it?
-
Yes. And we have had pounds of rice and pasta, and we have some beans, you know?
-
But you can't afford the fruits and vegetables?
-
No. No, absolutely not right now. Nope. And I'm a vegetarian. These aren't abstract issues to me.
-
Some millennials have resorted to even more desperate measures.
-
Last month, I was kind of in dire straits. I had to donate plasma twice a week to afford rent.
-
How much do they pay for plasma?
-
For newcomers, you get a bonus, anywhere between $100 to $150 per donation, but, after the first month, it will drop to $50 to $60 per donation.
-
We're pre-planners, so we stock up pretty well.
-
Even the most self-sufficient millennial we found was feeling the pinch.
-
Ammunition is super-duper expensive right now. I hunt with a .30-30. A box of shells used to be maybe 20 bucks. They're $40 now.
-
What do you hunt?
-
Deer, bear, turkey in our backyard.
-
Wait a second. You don't kill bears in your backyard, do you?
-
You betcha.
-
And you eat the bear meat?
-
Yes. It's not my favorite, but if you skin it correctly, get all the fat off of it, it's not too bad.
-
What about deer?
-
It's absolutely delicious. We have actually shot deer out of our living room window.
-
You mean, so, you see a deer, you open the window and just shoot the deer?
-
Yes.
-
But it's now more expensive because ammunition has gone up in price?
-
Welcome to the country.
-
But wait a second. Schall drives into town to work as a nurse.
Has your salary gone up?
-
Not to match the prices.
-
Schall's plight is representative of average American workers. Incomes rose nearly 5 percent last year, but inflation was at 7 percent.
-
Wages are going up, but they're not going up as much as we have seen the inflation rate.
-
And inflation isn't just outrunning worker paychecks. How about retired seniors living on so-called fixed incomes, paychecks that never rise?
-
They can't just get out and get themselves a big job that can pay them a lot of money.
-
Some do get small jobs; 71-year-old Inilda Pena works part-time at the Hartford Senior Center to help cover her rising food costs.
-
I'm diabetic. And I have to have a certain diet, lettuce and vegetables. Those things are expensive.
-
But the Social Security payment went up this year.
-
Yes, but not that much.
-
In fact, payments from Social Security, which provides most of the typical senior's income, went up 5.9 percent in January, the largest cost of living adjustment in 39 years. But, again, inflation was 7 percent last year.
And, therefore, says The Senior Citizens League Mary Johnson:
-
Their COLA, or their cost of living adjustment, isn't keeping up with those other rising costs.
-
Rising costs like a $21.60 increase in the monthly Medicare Part B premium from $148.50 to about $170, a 15 percent increase, deducted directly from Social Security checks.
-
Medicare Part B has increased over the years three times faster than the annual Social Security COLA. That's been true for decades.
-
But decades in which prices for other essentials didn't go up as rapidly as they're increasing now, putting the squeeze on seniors, like 76-year-old retired housepainter Robert Deray.
His Social Security, about $1,300 a month, mortgage $835, plus:
-
My gas bill is $200 a month. My electricity is about $100, $150 a month. And my water has been about $100 a month. But I'm hoping that goes down since I fixed the toilet.
-
But when you subtract his Medicare Part B premium of $170, he's underwater by more than $100 a month, sustained by SNAP benefits, food stamps. He says he can't even afford the $2 lunch at the senior center.
Of course, all these folks want to know just what we all do: How long will the current inflation last? And it provokes furious debate among economists, including a famous one loudly unconcerned a year ago
-
I was relaxed about the inflationary outlook.
-
Nobel laureate Paul Krugman has been humbled in retrospect.
-
I was wrong. It turns out that inflation is coming way higher than I expected.
-
But Krugman himself now asks, what's the cure?
-
Is it simply, let up on the gas, maybe tap the brakes, or is it slam on the brakes?
-
Well, there are simply too many unknown unknowns to know, it seems.
But then, as people from Hollywood producer Samuel Goldwyn, to physicist Niels Bohr, to baseball's Yogi Berra supposedly all said, forecasts are difficult, especially about the future.
But, hey, we will be living that future, sooner and later.
For the "PBS NewsHour," Paul Solman.