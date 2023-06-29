Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
and your donation will be doubled!

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

Innovative clinic helps doctors avoid burnout and makes healthcare more affordable

Fred de Sam Lazaro
By —

Fred de Sam Lazaro

Richard Coolidge
By —

Richard Coolidge

By —

Murrey Jacobson

By —

Simeon Lancaster

Audio

The U.S. faces a growing shortage of physicians, especially those in primary care fields like internal medicine, mental health and pediatrics. The shortfall is driven by population and demographic trends and burnout. Fred de Sam Lazaro found a doctor-patient model at a clinic in Wisconsin that may help the problem. It's part of his series, Agents for Change.

Listen to this Segment

Fred de Sam Lazaro
By —

Fred de Sam Lazaro

Fred de Sam Lazaro is director of the Under-Told Stories Project at the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota, a program that combines international journalism and teaching. He has served with the PBS NewsHour since 1985 and is a regular contributor and substitute anchor for PBS' Religion and Ethics Newsweekly.

Richard Coolidge
By —

Richard Coolidge

Richard is a senior producer for PBS NewsHour and a senior member of the editorial team, helping to manage, plan and produce daily news and feature content for the broadcast, as well as for digital and social media platforms.

@rlcoolidge
By —

Murrey Jacobson

@MurreyJacobson
By —

Simeon Lancaster

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

More Ways to Watch