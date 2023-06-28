Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
and your donation will be doubled!

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

The Patient Revolution aims to expose healthcare flaws and pave the way for improvement

Fred de Sam Lazaro
By —

Fred de Sam Lazaro

By —

Simeon Lancaster

Audio

Recent studies report that two-thirds of American physicians report feeling burned out, something only aggravated by the pandemic. One of the consequences is a decline in the quality of care for patients, who find it increasingly difficult to navigate the healthcare system. Fred de Sam Lazaro looks into one effort to improve on both scores.

Listen to this Segment

Fred de Sam Lazaro
By —

Fred de Sam Lazaro

Fred de Sam Lazaro is director of the Under-Told Stories Project at the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota, a program that combines international journalism and teaching. He has served with the PBS NewsHour since 1985 and is a regular contributor and substitute anchor for PBS' Religion and Ethics Newsweekly.

By —

Simeon Lancaster

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

More Ways to Watch