The Patient Revolution aims to expose healthcare flaws and pave the way for improvement

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Fred de Sam Lazaro
Fred de Sam Lazaro
Simeon Lancaster
Simeon Lancaster
Leave your feedback
Recent studies report that two-thirds of American physicians report feeling burned out, something only aggravated by the pandemic. One of the consequences is a decline in the quality of care for patients, who find it increasingly difficult to navigate the healthcare system. Fred de Sam Lazaro looks into one effort to improve on both scores.
Watch the Full Episode
Fred de Sam Lazaro is director of the Under-Told Stories Project at the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota, a program that combines international journalism and teaching. He has served with the PBS NewsHour since 1985 and is a regular contributor and substitute anchor for PBS' Religion and Ethics Newsweekly.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Support PBS NewsHour:
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.