Inside Georgia’s latest attempt to change how people access Obamacare

Hari Sreenivasan:

Healthcare is almost always a top issue for voters, and this year, as the U.S. remains the center of the coronavirus pandemic, access to health insurance has taken on even more importance.

Georgia has had more than 300,000 confirmed coronavirus infections and 6,900 deaths. It's also a state with one of the highest rates of uninsured people in the country.

In response to so few people being covered, state officials are trying to change the way Georgians find health insurance under the Affordable Care Act or Obamacare. But will the proposal, which needs approval from the federal government, help more Georgians get covered or have the exact opposite effect?

As part of our ongoing "Roads to Election 2020" series, NewsHour Weekend's Christopher Booker has the story.