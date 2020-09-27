With Georgia in dead heat, Trump and Biden woo Black voters

Rickey Bevington:

We sure do. And those same polls that I mentioned also put the races very, very close. We have two Republican senators running. Kelly Loeffler was an appointed senator and David Perdue is running for just reelection standard. It's essentially a three way race for the Kelly Loeffler seat.

There are 20 candidates, which is extraordinary. There's no primary. It's called a jungle primary. The top two vote getters, if nobody gets 50%, will go to a runoff regardless of party. Congressman Doug Collins is her Republican challenger and newcomer, Democrat Reverend Raphael Warnock. Collins and Loeffler will split the Republican vote on Election Day. There's enormous pressure on other Democratic candidates to drop out to consolidate the Democratic vote behind Reverend Warnock and potentially win outright on Election Day and avoid a runoff altogether. Now, David Perdue faces Democratic also challenger John Ossoff. President Barack Obama endorsed Ossoff. And that is promising to be a potential fight as well for that Senate seat.