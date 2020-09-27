Presidential debates make headlines, but do they win votes?

Jeff Greenfield:

Well, let's see, the president has suggested that Biden is in the early stages of dementia. He's proposed a drug test because he says the only explanation for when Biden has flops is that he's on drugs. So you might think that if Biden shows up for, you know, for the debate and does not begin speaking in tongues, that'll be a victory.

Now, just in the last 24 hours, Trump has said, well, you know, he has been an experienced debater for all those years in the Senate. But it's fair to point out that in the primaries, which we saw very uneven performances by Biden, you know, he was up, he was down, maybe the better measure is that in the two vice presidential debates he had against Sarah Palin and Paul Ryan, he was better.

But I do think that if you see where the polls are, they've been utterly kind of almost static with Biden having a substantial lead and a reasonable lead in the battleground states that President Trump will do anything and everything he can. And as we've seen for five years, if you try to predict what Donald Trump is going to do, you know, you're in for a fool's errand.